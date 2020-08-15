A fox that attacked a Brunswick man three times on Thursday has tested positive for rabies, according to the Brunswick Police Department. The fox was euthanized by authorities on Thursday and taken to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

The man was in the backyard of his Oak Street home about 10:41 a.m. when a rabid fox “aggressively” attacked him, according to Brunswick police Chief Scott Stewart.

He successfully fended off the fox, but it returned and attacked him two more times, Stewart said. Each time the man kicked the fox away.

A Brunswick police officer and animal control officer arrived and found the fox still in the man’s backyard. The fox tried to attack the animal control officer and was euthanized, according to Stewart.