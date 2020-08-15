SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The federal government is providing $4 million to help four medical organizations in Maine fight the state’s opioid crisis.

Maine is in the midst of a stubborn epidemic of opioid deaths. The state said 127 people died of drug overdoses in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 23 percent from the previous quarter.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program is providing support to medical organizations in Brewer, Portland, Skowhegan and Bangor. Each organization is slated to receive $1 million to enhance and expand service for substance use and opioid use disorders in rural communities.

The organizations are Northern Light Health in Brewer; MaineHealth in Portland; Reddington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan; and Wabanaki Health and Wellness in Bangor.