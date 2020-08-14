H. Ronald Snyder of Dexter is a retired engineering, manufacturing and plant manager.

I am a registered Republican. In 2016, it was my opinion that neither the Democrats nor the Republicans nominated satisfactory candidates for president. I think the good part for the Democrats is that they lost the election. I think the bad part for the Republicans is that they won.





I had some hope during the impeachment trial. I thought what a gift the Democrats are giving the Republicans. They can impeach President Donald Trump and both parties can start over again in 2020. Unfortunately, the Republicans turned down the Democrat’s gift.

The U.S. presidency is not a training position, it requires experience — leadership experience. So let’s do his performance review.

As a candidate, Trump promised to “Make America Great Again.” A leader understands that to achieve greatness one must lead everyone in his organization. In this regard, Trump did not even try. Unlike all other past presidents who have narrowly won elections, others at least made a feeble attempt at representing all constituents. Trump, from day one of his administration, chose to represent only those who elected him. Dividing your resources does not make a country stronger and certainly diminishes the country’s national defense.

I believe in competition so I was astounded when Trump placed tariffs on Chinese goods and announced to the world that the U.S. could not compete with China. Import taxes have raised prices to the American consumer. A real capitalist leader would have identified why our production methods are not competitive and taken steps to improve efficiency.

Trump has repeatedly lied to the American public, either directly, by withholding information or by his actions. I cite marital infidelity, family lawsuits, business lawsuits, income tax returns, financial records, education transcripts, abandoning America’s allies. The list goes on and on. Leadership requires trust.

Qualified leaders surround themselves with voices of differing opinions, weigh the information and make unifying decisions. Turnover of Cabinet members and advisers indicates Trump is either not good at evaluating people before hiring them or it is difficult to work with the president. In either case, a leadership failure.

COVID-19 is a disease that originated in China, but does it matter? Did the Chinese government try to suppress news of its existence? Perhaps. But who did more damage? The Chinese government that suppressed announcement for a few weeks or Trump who refused to accept responsibility and denied its severity for five months and rejected professional guidance?

Currently, we see Trump attempting to define himself as a take-charge president using federal employees to maintain law and order in America’s cities. Another tough sell given his refusal to assist state governors and city mayors when they asked for help fighting COVID-19. Sending federal employees to maintain law and order when not asked is clearly being recognized as political posturing.

Trump does not understand that he is employed by the American citizens to provide leadership. Perhaps not surprising because prior to being elected president, he was never an employee. His actions have demonstrated laws do not apply to him. He won’t reveal his financial records. He says he is a “successful” businessman. Is he?

Trump’s leadership deficiencies have put the Republican Party members in a tough position. He is demanding that thoughtful rational Republicans defend his unsatisfactory performance. This is indefensible, but this is the position Trump has put the Republican Party in. Intelligent employers, Republican, Democrat and independents, are finally recognizing that Trump is not a satisfactory leader.

I would urge those Republicans displaying Trump/Pence signs to remove them. They indicate you have not done your homework. Replace them with “Susan Collins for U.S. Senate” signs. Collins has been a good senator for Maine and the United States and deserves to be re-elected.

Recently, Trump said Americans don’t like him because of his personality, and that may be true. But really it is his performance. He has divided America, essentially told the world “capitalism can’t compete with socialism,” denied science, denied responsibility for American’s health, closed our borders, turned off the beacon of freedom and opportunity to people around the world. What more could Vladimir Putin and other oligarchs have asked for?

Regarding the 2020 election, Joe Biden may not become the strongest leader America has ever had, but he has a history of recognizing he is employed by the American people and is willing to work with both sides of the aisle to provide security for its residents and to move America forward. Trust his past leadership performance.