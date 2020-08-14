State police chased an Ohio man from Pittsfield to Fairfield along Interstate 95 and other roads when he allegedly refused to pull over after driving erratically on Friday.

State police from Troop C received a call regarding a silver four-door sedan driving erratically south along I-95 in Pittsfield and, when a trooper located a car matching that description, the driver failed to pull over, allegedly using the breakdown lane to pass several vehicles. The pursuit went off the highway into Clinton, turned towards Benton and ended in Fairfield, state police said.

Patrick A. Smith, 24, of Ohio, was charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, criminal speeding and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident. Smith is being held at Somerset County Jail. No further information is available.