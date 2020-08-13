A Rhode Island hiker was rescued Wednesday evening after she fell 40 feet on a remote stretch of the Appalachian Trail near Sugarloaf Mountain.

Emma Sonberg, 25, of Smithfield, Rhode Island, was hiking near Orbeton Stream in Redington Township about 4:30 p.m. when she fell about 40 feet on a steep section of trail, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.





Sonberg seriously injured her right arm, as well as suffered scrapes and bruises, Latti said Thursday.

Rescuers hiked into Sonberg’s location and stabilized her before bringing her to a waiting ambulance about 8:30 p.m., Latti said.

Sonberg was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Orbeton Stream is southwest of Sugarloaf Mountain.