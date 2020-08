HANCOCK — The Hancock UCC will hold an online yard sale from Aug. 15-26, with toys, household goods, jewelry, furniture, sports equipment, tools and much more.¬† Additional items¬†

will be added during the sale. View offerings and instructions are on the church’s Facebook page, HancockUCC. Local delivery can be arranged, local checks, cash, PayPay payments accepted. Questions, please call 207-422-3100.