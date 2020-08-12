Authorities are renewing their search for a Richmond woman who vanished in Falmouth in November 2019.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Falmouth police, along with other agencies, deployed boats and drones to search the Presumpscot River and the surrounding area near where 38-year-old Anneliese Heinig was last seen.

Heinig was reported missing Nov. 28, 2019, after she failed to arrive for a Thanksgiving dinner. She was last seen Nov. 26 on Interstate 295 in Falmouth, where she left her Mercury Mariner parked on the northside of the Presumpscot River bridge. She left her wallet, phone and keys inside the SUV.

The search for Heinig resumed in April after the ice began to retreat from the river, but no fresh clues emerged, according to the Press Herald. Police have held out hope that increased boating and swimming traffic along the lower Presumpscot River would turn up fresh clues.