CONCORD, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire superior court judge has dismissed part of a defamation lawsuit filed against a Dalton man by Casella Waste.

Merrimack Superior Court Judge John Kissinger ruled that the majority of statements made by Jon Swan do not amount to defamation, the Caledonian Record reports.





The waste systems company filed a defamation lawsuit against project opponents in April asking for an injunction and order against the defendants saying they defamed the company.

“The court concludes that the bulk of the remaining statements are either strongly worded opinion or rhetorical hyperbole, which are not actionable for defamation …,” Kissinger concluded.

Casella spokesperson Joe Fusco said that the court listed nine statements by Swan that if proven false would subject him to liability for defamation.

Swan started a campaign to prevent Casella from building a 180-acre landfill near Forest Lake State Park. The company alleged that Swan’s goals were to disparage the company by publishing inaccurate statements.

“Mr. Swan is beginning to be held accountable for his habitual extremism and character assassination toward others,” Fusco said.