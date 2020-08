The Skowhegan Hannaford is recalling ground beef that may contain plastic foam.

The 85 percent ground beef was purchased between 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with a sell by date of Aug. 14, 2020, according to Ericka Dodge, a spokesperson for Hannaford.





Customers should not eat the beef because it may contain plastic foam fragments, Dodge said.

It can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Dodge said the recall only affects the Skowhegan store and that no illnesses or injuries have been reported.