Two Waldo County residents were charged with smuggling drugs into Somerset County Jail after investigators allegedly linked them to two U.S. Mail parcels disguised to look like packages sent between inmates and their attorneys that actually carried suboxone strips.

Inmate Tyson Servisky, 32, of Searsport, was arrested at Somerset County Jail and charged with two counts of class C trafficking in prison contraband and 43 counts of violation of conditions of release, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Wednesday.





Taylor Hustus, 28, of Searsport, was issued a summons for two counts of class C trafficking in prison contraband. She is alleged to have smuggled the drugs to Servisky in parcels that Somerset County Sheriff’s Office investigators intercepted on June 3 and June 4, police said.

The parcels contained a law firm’s return address, but investigators who telephoned the firm found that it had not sent the correspondence to the inmate, police said.

Servisky is alleged to have violated his conditions of release by contacting Hustus, whom investigators described as a victim in a domestic violence assault case that Servisky has pending against him.

Class C crimes carry punishments of up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Both are due in Somerset County Unified Criminal Court on Sept. 9.