Bath Iron Works has another contracted worker who tested positive for coronavirus Monday ― the ninth shipyard case since March, the Times Record reported.

The contractor tested positive within 14 days of their first day at BIW. Another contractor tested positive within their first 14 days at the shipyard last week. BIW declined to release any personal information about the latest worker infected, but said that the contractor was last in the shipyard on Aug. 7. Both are quarantining and receiving medical care, the Times Record reported.





The Bath shipyard, which the U.S. Navy considers “critical infrastructure,” has remained open since March 12, when the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Maine. The shipyard, which employs 6,800 people from every county in the state, offered workers options for taking time off. Its decision to remain open drew criticism from Maine lawmakers and union leadership.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded 4,050 cases since mid-March. Of those, 3,560 people have recovered and 126 have died.

According to a company statement, all contractors must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to their first day of work. Contractors must also answer screening questions and be temperature tested every day for the first 14 days after they arrive, the Times Record reported.