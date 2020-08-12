GORHAM — Bishop Robert Deeley will serve as the special guest at a rosary rally and procession at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The socially distanced procession will begin on Morrill Street right by the Gorham High School access road and lead to St. Anne Church on 299 Main Street.

The rally itself will be offered in a drive-thru format at noon. Participants will remain in their cars, which will be positioned to face the back of St. Anne Church. Traffic cones will mark the lanes. Those who are unable to walk in the procession can meet the group in the St. Anne Church parking lot for the rally.

All are welcome, including people who have never prayed the rosary. Rosaries and guidance will be available for anyone interested. The rally will also be livestreamed at www.maineneedsfatima.org.