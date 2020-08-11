Foxcroft Academy administrators said in June that COVID-19 would cancel the annual homecoming/alumni weekend festivities usually held at the end of July or early August.

But Toby Nelson, the chief of communications and varsity boys basketball coach at the Dover-Foxcroft-based school, said head of school Arnold Shorey suggested three weeks ago that they try to at least salvage the fund-raising golf tournament.

And they were able to pull it off, raising approximately $8,000-$9,000 for the school this past Saturday at the Foxcroft Golf Club, according to Nelson. He said the total was in line with what they raised at last year’s tournament.

The money will be used to obtain items like face shields, cleaning supplies and plexiglass partitions to keep the students, faculty and other workers safe at the academy.





The homecoming/alumni weekend usually includes a tennis tournament, a road race and a bunch of other events like basketball and field hockey games.

All of those events were canceled.

Head of School Arnold Shorey tees off on the first hole in the Foxcroft Academy fund-raising golf tournament held Saturday during Homecoming weekend. Credit: Courtesy of Jacob Ireland

Foxcroft Academy contacted Cory Campbell, the golf pro at the Foxcroft Golf Club, about squeezing in the tournament at short notice and he didn’t hesitate to make the course available to them.

“We had to make it work because it was for the safety of the kids this fall. I want the kids to be able to go back to school safely. I don’t want to see a generation of people who didn’t get to go to school a whole lot,” said Campbell, who closed the golf course to the public while the tournament was held.

There were 17 foursomes who played a scramble nine-hole tournament. Nine foursomes teed off in the morning and the other eight in the afternoon. There were other friends and family members in attendance who didn’t play.

“We sanitized the carts and everything between [sessions],” Campbell said.

“We needed to get sponsorships to make it work and Cathy Hall, our director of alumni affairs, did a nice job getting sponsors for us,” Nelson said.

“We couldn’t be happier with the tournament,” Nelson added. “Thanks to the Foxcroft Golf Club, everything went very easily. It was seamless.”

Once the decision was made to hold the tournament, Nelson said they advertised and posted it on social media, email and the FA newsletter.

Nelson said it wasn’t just for alumni, it was also for friends of the academy and anyone interested.

Don Cynewki, (from left) Peter Chase, Ty Fair, Anthony Phillips made up the winning team with six below par in the Foxcroft Academy fund-raising golf tournament held Saturday during Homecoming weekend. Credit: Courtesy of Bobbie Nickerson

“It worked out very well. Everyone did what they were supposed to do by following the [pandemic] guidelines,” he said.

“It was nice to get back to a little bit of normalcy,” said Tim Smith, the Foxcroft Academy athletic director who played in the tournament.

“We’ve been doing this for a very long time. [The golf tournament] has always been a big part of the alumni weekend, which we weren’t able to have this year,” Smith said. “A lot of people vacation at the lake during this time of year and we only see them once a year. So it was nice.”

The winning team was composed of Don Cynewski, Peter Chase, Ty Fair and Anthony Phillips and they shot six-under-par.