In their continued role of providing hands-on services to businesses, communities and people, Eastern Maine Development Corporation (EMDC) announces four new hires.

Nicole Buckner joins team EMDC as a workforce development specialist in Piscataquis County, primarily in Dover-Foxcroft. Nicole works with people seeking to further their education and careers by offering individualized training and supportive services. She also supports businesses in Piscataquis County by helping them identify needs and fill open positions. Learn more at emdc.org/workforce.

Community needs created by the pandemic are being met head-on with funding awarded to EMDC by the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s CARES Act. EMDC has promoted Ryan Grindle to the newly created position of regional development coordinator. For two years Ryan has worked at EMDC as a senior workforce development specialist, helping people connect with careers in the IT industry through the TechHire program. In his newly created role, Ryan joins the Community Initiatives team, and collaborates with communities, businesses and stakeholders to boost economic development opportunities in Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Waldo counties. Learn more at emdc.org/community.





Part of the statewide Connecting with Opportunities initiative announced earlier this year, EMDC provides direct support to people impacted by the opioid epidemic. To provide these hands-on services, EMDC welcomes Katie McKay and Liz Pollock to newly created peer connector positions. Katie and Liz help people who are also on the road to recovery to overcome barriers to employment through individualized counseling and by connecting them with resources. Liz works in the Downeast region, primarily in Machias. Katie works in the Penobscot region, primarily in Bangor. Learn more about the initiative at emdc.org/workforce/connecting-with-opportunities.