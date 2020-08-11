PORTLAND — The directors of the Maine Community Foundation have approved a $15,000 grant to the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Hispanic Ministry to help in its work in supporting people and communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life. Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish is the home for Hispanic Ministry for the Greater Portland area. The parish’s food pantry distributes close to 3,000 pounds of food each week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of people who need assistance. This grant will help us provide support to many people struggling in a variety of ways as a result of the pandemic,” said Sister Patricia Pora, RSM, director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry.

Founded in 1983, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. The foundation is committed to diversity, inclusion, and ensuring that Maine is a safe, welcoming, and accepting place for everyone. The foundation offers a range of giving options tailored to fit each donor’s financial means and charitable objectives.If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Sister Patricia at 207-615-2522; Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 207-777-1200; or José Pérez Lopéz at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics.