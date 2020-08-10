Another 14 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Monday.

Monday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,049. Of those, 3,641 have been confirmed positive, while 408 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 125. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

— “The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik has tried for years to get a new source of water for the district serving the Down East reservation and the city of Eastport as it has struggled with fluctuating water quality. A review by an MIT student in 2018 found that the public water had a higher level of certain carcinogens than well water, but was also safer by other measures.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

— “A handful of University of Maine women’s basketball players breathed a sigh of relief and wore expressions of joy under their face coverings last week as they began practicing at Memorial Gymnasium on the Orono campus. They are excited to be back on the court.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

— “As school reopening dates draw closer, parents are worried about sending their children back to school amid the pandemic, and say that school districts’ reopening plans so far are not enough to ease their concerns.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

— “Two months after Bangor city officials closed off part of Broad Street in the city’s downtown to vehicular traffic, and began allowing businesses to set up “parklets” outside their locations, most downtown business owners seem to agree that the measures have helped them as they struggle to keep business going during the pandemic.” — Emily Burnham, BDN

— “Teachers and administrators from Maine’s independent town academies will welcome back some 5,000 publicly tuitioned high school students to their in-person and virtual classrooms soon. They also will welcome back international students from around the world, but the numbers — and the schools’ revenue — are expected to be much smaller this year due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel and visa issues.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

— “Mainers who have found themselves without work during the coronavirus pandemic must now show the state they are actively looking for a job to continue receiving jobless benefits.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

— “A Native American tribe in Maine plans to expand its food pantry services as it responds to the coronavirus pandemic. The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians has received $900,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Community Development Block Grant program to retrofit and expand a food service facility, Republican Sen. Susan Collins said.” — Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

— “About a month after pitching the idea of visiting Bucksport three times this fall, American Cruise Lines has reversed its decision, with the company saying that it has canceled all Maine stops this year.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

— “Around 75 people marched through Portland’s streets Monday afternoon in a youth-led rally against homelessness … Event organizers from the Maine People’s Housing Coalition called for Portland’s largest homeless care provider, Preble Street, to reopen its day-services resource center and soup kitchen. They also called for the city-run Oxford Street Shelter to resume admitting new clients. Until late last week, the Maine People’s Housing Coalition was helping organize a protest encampment on the steps of Portland City Hall.” — Troy R. Bennett, BDN

As of Monday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 5,075,678 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 163,282 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.