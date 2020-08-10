PORTLAND — All are encouraged to pay a visit to a special lemonade stand on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at St. Brigid School, located on 695 Stevens Avenue in Portland, to get a refreshing cup of freshly squeezed lemonade and help a very worthy cause in the process.

The popular “Squeeze” lemonade stand will be open in the school’s parking lot on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. With temperatures expected in the 80s, the drive-thru business should be hopping but the cost of the lemonade is up to the driver.

“The price of the cup is totally up to each driver,” said Ellen Couture, an executive assistant at St. Brigid. “Whatever you choose to donate to the cause.”

The cause is the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), which, for over seven decades, has helped combat muscular dystrophy and diseases of the nervous system and muscular system in general by funding research, providing medical and community services, and educating health professionals and the public.





All proceeds from the lemonade stand on Tuesday will support the South Portland Professional Fire Fighters Local #1476 in their “Fill the Boot” fundraiser for MDA.

The lemonade stand is the latest event in the wildly successful “Summer of Service” initiative at St. Brigid that featured weekly, benevolent activities for the school community, including blood drives on campus, the supporting of local businesses, letter writing to isolated seniors, and a food drive to help Wayside Food Programs. The summer is not over yet, as current students will also be participating in the welcoming of new students and families in the coming weeks.

“The initiative has allowed us to do some good for others and help the Maine economy recover from the effects of the pandemic. Enlisting our families and students in these service projects will have a great impact on not only themselves, but also the togetherness of our entire school and wider community,” said Bill Burke, principal at St. Brigid.