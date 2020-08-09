HERMON, Maine — John Curtis Jr. of Hermon led from the pole in the Dysarat’s Late Models and went on to earn his first victory of the season at Speedway 95 on Saturday night.

A tap from Skowhegan’s Kris Matchett sent Curtis spinning off turn three just two laps into the race as the pair raced side by side for the lead. Matchett admitted fault and Curtis was reinstated at the front of the field.

With the exception of laps seven and eight, that were led by Milford’s Deane Smart, Curtis stayed at the head of the pack to the checkers, posting the victory.

Brenton Parritt of Steuben came from a 10th-place start to finish second, passing Winterport’s Ryan Dean on lap 35 of the 40-lap event. Dean finished third, with Matchett and Smart rounding out the top five. Parritt and Curtis won the qualifiers.





Other Speedway 95 results

(Finish, car number, driver, hometown)

Casella Recycling Street Stocks: 1. 3 Jordan Pearson, Thorndike; 2. 20 Joe Harriman, Liberty; 3. 7 Shane Tatro, Levant; 4. 33 Bimbo Look, Jonesport; 5. 2 Ryan Robinson, Clinton

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four: 1. 20 Jason Kimball, Pittston; 2. 10 Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 3. 2 Nicholas Cote, Greenbush; 4. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville; 5. 28 Andrew McTague Jr. Frankfort

Coca-Cola Company Caged Runners: 1. 0X Jeff Farrington, Alna; 2. 29 Kevin Hartley, Carmel; 3. 5 Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 4. 78 Dustyn Carrow, Carmel; 5. 01 Anthony Fuller, Liberty

Wiscasset Speedway results

Norm’s Used Cars Pro Stocks (50 laps): 1. 77 Nick Reno, West Bath; 2. 18 Kevin Douglass, Sidley; 3. 12 Rodney Brooks, Thomaston; 4. 1 John Rideout, Washington; 5. 32 Kevin Morse, Woolwich

Schooner Bay Taxi Thunder 4s (25 laps): 1. 19 Zach Audet, Skowhegan; 2. 60 Caleb Willette, Winslow; 3. 08 Kyle Willette, Winslow; 4. 26 Michael Golding, Pownal; 5. 55 Darick Baker, Durham

Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pro (25 laps): 1. 41 Nicole Benincasa, Buxton; 2. 17 Ryan Hayes, Jefferson; 3. 24 Jeff Prindall, Lisbon; 4. 26 Colby Peacock, Yarmouth; 5. 8 Callahan Cox, Strong

Maxwell’s Market Super Streets (30 laps): 1. 05 James Osmond, Wiscasset; 2. 32 Bill Pinkham, Woolwich; 3. 38 Mickey Landry, Madison; 4. 23 Mike Hodgkins, Jefferson; 5. 11B Matt Beers, Farmingdale

Ideal Enduro No. 1 (100 laps): 1. 19 Drew Fowler, Thorndike; 2. 77 Josh Page, Brunswick; 3. 30 Alix Hinckley; 4. 11 Kyle Enman, Durham; 5. 39 Johnathon Spear, Wiscasset