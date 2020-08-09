A Sanford man died Sunday after a crash involving a boat and a jet ski at Toddy Pond in Orland.

Law enforcement officials said a jet ski and a 23-foot boat were traveling on Toddy Pond around 1 p.m. as part of a gathering between friends and family when the jet ski, operated by a teenage girl, accelerated suddenly, crashing into the stern of the boat, which was carrying 13 passengers.

Ryan Conary, 26, was a passenger sitting on the stern of the boat and was thrown into the water by the collision, along with several others.

Conary’s body was later recovered around 2:30 p.m.





A 13-year old boy who was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the crash suffered leg, head and possible internal injuries. He was transported first to Eastern Maine Medical and then later to Maine Medical Center, officials said. An investigation by the Maine Warden Service into the accident is ongoing.