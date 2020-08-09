A Machias man died after a car crash in Northfield Saturday night, according to state police.

Law enforcement officials said John Dinsmore, 32, was traveling south alone on Route 192 in Northfield around 9 p.m. when his vehicle, a 2006 GMC Envoy, went off the road and rolled over. Dinsmore was ejected from the car, which landed on top of him.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Machias Police Department, Maine Warden Service and Maine Forest Service responded to the crash, which remains under investigation. Officials say speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.