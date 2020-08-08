A missing Pennsylvania teen thought to be in the Falmouth area was found Saturday night, Maine State Police said. The agency provided no further details.

Seventeen-year-old Biagio Coppola-Torres was last seen on Aug. 7, 2020, in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. Officials say he is autistic and has the mannerisms of an 11- or 12-year-old.

Coppola-Torres is described as a white male, 5’11” tall and 200 lbs with purple curly hair and brown eyes, driving a baby blue Ford Edge SUV with dark Pennsylvania plates, RR5P73. The passenger side front and back door of the car have long scratches and the left front lower bumper is slightly damaged.