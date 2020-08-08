After almost three weeks of protests over treatment of Portland’s homeless residents, a camp of unhoused people and their supporters in front of city hall is dissolving, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The protesters began to leave the plaza on Thursday after organizers announced their intent to wind down the protests. The city, also on Thursday, sent a letter to organizer Jess Falero in which City Manager Jon Jennings acknowledged that the demonstration was over. As of Friday, only a handful of protesters remained. According to the Press Herald, the group of activists was always loosely organized, and infighting ultimately led to the camp’s dissolution.

The city said it has not given organizers a hard deadline to leave the plaza in front of city hall.

Protesters presented a list of demands to the city during the demonstration, all revolving around better social services for unhoused people in Portland, establishing overdose prevention sites and pushing the city to build more affordable housing. It’s unclear if the city intends to act on any of those demands in the future.





A professional cleaning crew in hazmat suits spent hours cleaning and sanitizing an alley used by a restroom by protesters who had lacked access to facilities for the length of the “sleep-out.” The city also assisted campers in disposing of trash and moving tents out of the plaza.