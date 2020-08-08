The Maine State Police are looking for assistance in locating a missing Pennsylvania teenager who may have been in the Falmouth area Saturday afternoon.

Missing Pennsylvania teen Biagio Coppola-Torres, 17, is shown in an undated photo. | (Courtesy of Maine State Police)

Seventeen-year-old Biagio Coppola-Torres was last seen on Aug. 7, 2020, in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. Officials say he is autistic and has the mannerisms of an 11- or 12-year-old.

Coppola-Torres is described as a white male, 5’11” tall and 200 lbs with purple curly hair and brown eyes, driving a baby blue Ford Edge SUV with dark Pennsylvania plates, RR5P73. The passenger side front and back door of the car have long scratches and the left front lower bumper is slightly damaged.

Law enforcement officials believe Coppola-Torres is traveling alone and was in the Falmouth area around 1 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is encouraged to call 911 or 207-624-7076.