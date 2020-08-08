The Maine Marine Patrol recovered the body of a deceased male Saturday after an unoccupied 21-foot sailboat was reported in the Webhannet River in Wells.

The Wells Police Department, Wells Fire Department, Wells Ocean Rescue, Wells Harbormaster, and the U.S. Coast Guard were involved in the search, which began shortly after 11 a.m. when the sailboat was reported and concluded around 2:30 p.m. when a Marine Patrol pilot identified a body below Mile Road near Wells Harbor. The body was recovered by Marine Patrol officers.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office, and the name will remain confidential pending family notification.