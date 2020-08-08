Another 12 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,026. The data on how many of those cases were confirmed positive as opposed to “probable cases” was not available Saturday.

One new death was reported Saturday, raising the statewide death toll to 125. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 393 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, nine are currently hospitalized, with four in critical care. None of Maine’s COVID-19 patients are currently on a ventilator.





Meanwhile, 25 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,504. That means there are 397 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 411 on Thursday.

—“Here are the COVID precautions people can expect if their names come up for jury duty at an upcoming murder trial in Bangor.” — Judy Harrison, BDN

—“A last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money collapsed in disappointment at week’s end, making it increasingly likely that Washington gridlock will mean more hardship for millions of people who are losing enhanced jobless benefits and further damage for an economy pummeled by the still-raging coronavirus.” — The Associated Press

—“The wedding industry has become a nearly billion-dollar part of Maine’s economy, supporting everything from venues, hotels and rental businesses, to caterers, photographers and DJs as Maine has become an increasingly popular destination wedding location. Though most people planning weddings have rescheduled their events for 2021, a dramatically smaller 2020 season due to the global pandemic puts many of the businesses that support that industry in jeopardy.” — Emily Burnham, BDN

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 4,968,413 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 161,858 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.