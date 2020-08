SEARSMONT — On Saturday, Aug. 15, from 5-6 p.m., the Searsmont Methodist Church is serving a lobster feed, to go. The $20 includes one Maine lobster, ear of local sweet corn, cole slaw by Angler’s Restaurant, generous slice of blueberry cake, drawn butter, $10 for additional lobsters or $10 each for lobsters only.

Reserve your dinner and/or lobsters by phone at 207-589-3059. Leave a message with name and phone number. Reservations required and must be made before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.