Girl Scouts of Maine (GSME) reimagined their annual G.I.R.L. Celebration for 2020 due to the pandemic, taking it online with a “Celebration Saturdays” video series honoring Girl Scouts and adult volunteers for their significant accomplishments. Achievements celebrated include the Girl Scout Gold and Silver Awards, the two highest honors a Girl Scout can earn, GSME Future Leader’s Scholarships, with a total of $15,500 in scholarship funds awarded, the Class of 2020 graduating Girl Scout Ambassadors and volunteer awards honoring the many dedicated adults that are at the core of the Girl Scout Movement.

The Gold Award Girl Scouts honored include Isabella Chandler of Cumberland, Kylie Josephson of Cumberland, Helen Vaughan of Cape Elizabeth, Jessica Schlotterbeck from Lisbon, Isabel Berman of Cape Elizabeth and Audra Hamlin of Stoneham. From preserving local history and saving bees, to addressing the vaping epidemic and sports bias in their schools, these incredible girls have made significant, sustainable impact in their communities. To learn more about their Gold Award projects visit www.girlscoutsofmaine.org/girlstories.

“The Girl Scout Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Gold Award Girl Scouts are the dreamers and the doers who take “make the world a better place” to the next level. To earn this unique award, Seniors and Ambassadors tackle issues dear to them and drive lasting change in their communities,” said Joanne Crepeau, CEO, Girl Scouts of Maine in her video message. “The Girl Scout Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable — proof that not only can she make a difference, but also that she already has. In addition, the Gold Award is a key that can open doors to scholarships, preferred college admission and amazing career opportunities.”

The Gold Award video celebration highlighted Zoom interviews of the Gold Award Girl Scouts by Miss Maine, Carolyn Brady, who is a Gold Award Girl Scout herself as well as a Lifetime Member and active Girl Scout volunteer. The video also featured messages of congratulations from Gov. Janet T. Mills, U.S. Sen. Angus King and Girl Scouts of the United States CEO Sylvia Acevedo.





While the Gold Award is the highest award for Girl Scouts in high school, the Silver Award allows Girl Scout Cadettes in middle school to focus on an issue they care about, learn the facts and take action to make a difference, while gaining the confidence and skills that will catapult them to lifelong success. This year 21 Girl Scouts across the state earned their Silver Award and were recognized with a dedicated Celebration Saturday video highlighting each of them and their projects.

Silver Award projects included community action against food insecurity, support for Alzheimer patients, bringing dance and music to communities, saving the ducks, trail benches, access to educational supports and more. Silver Award Girl Scouts honored were Macy Farrington of Brewer, Autumn Wellington, Leah Cromarty, Olivia McCartney, Mackinna Campbell, and Madison Boucher all of Westbrook, Nora Spratt of Castine, Chloé Ruest of Madawaska, Katie Hankinson, Chloe Pierce, and Olivia Stewart of Cumberland, Abby Fiore and Maeve Donnelly of Gorham, Olivia Marion of West Baldwin, Baily O’Rouke of Calais, MacKenzie Michaud of West Enfield, Ginger Waters and Taylor Mario of Bath, Olivia Neely of Old Town, Molly Graham of Lincoln and Lorenza Piper of New Gloucester. Each Silver Award Girl Scout and their projects are highlighted at www.girlscoutsofmaine.org/girlstories.

Beyond highest award recognitions, 10 Girl Scouts graduating high school from across the state were awarded GSME Future Leaders Scholarships. The $15,500 in scholarship funds were awarded to Meredith Hetrick of Cape Elizabeth, Haley Braga of Stockton Springs, Maureen Grant of Westbrook, Ella Hanson of York, Ellie Judice of Dayton, Audrey Hankinson of Cumberland, Amanda Frost of Rockland, Claire Pellegrino and Kelly Pellegrino of Bangor and Py Morin of Pownal.

“Girl Scouts of Maine is dedicated to preparing girls for a lifetime of leadership — in their own life and in the world. Girl Scouts is deeply committed to filling a pipeline of women leaders,” said Crepeau. “These young women demonstrated that Girl Scouts is a place where a girl’s choice is not ignored, her voice is heard and her leadership skills will carry her into her adult life. We are very proud to award each of them a Future Leaders Scholarship.”

In addition to the scholarship recipients, more than 100 high school Girl Scouts from across the state were recognized as a part of the Class of 2020 Graduating Girl Scout Ambassadors in their own video.

Adult award recognitions included the President’s Award, Appreciation and Honor Pins and the Thanks Badge. These prestigious adult Girl Scout awards recognize adult volunteers who have gone above and beyond expectations to provide outstanding service to GSME.

“We recognize that volunteers unleash the inner G.I.R.L. (go-getter, innovator, risk taker, leader) in thousands of girls in our communities, with the tremendous generosity of time and heart. Without volunteers, there would be no Girl Scouts! With their support and their fierce commitment to these girls, Girl Scouts is the #1 leadership development organization for girls in the world,” said Crepeau in her video message.

Celebration Saturday videos can be viewed at www.girlscoutsofmaine.org/girlcelebration or on their social media channels including YouTube and FaceBook. To learn more about getting involved with Girl Scouts visit www.girlscoutsofmaine.org.