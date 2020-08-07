A pedestrian from Minnesota was struck and killed by an Orland man’s vehicle on River Road in Bucksport last month, police said Friday.

Bucksport Deputy Police Chief David Winchester identified both parties involved in the accident and said Friday that it appeared that no crime was committed, although the police investigation of the July 28 crash is continuing.

Steven Lemon, 47, of Minneapolis, was walking south on the northbound side of the road after leaving a vehicle that was parked in a commuter parking lot when a vehicle heading southbound crossed the center line and struck Lemon, Winchester said.

The driver of the vehicle, 80-year-old Curtis Wood of Orland, was likely having a serious medical event when the accident occurred, Winchester said.