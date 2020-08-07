Three people were hospitalized on Wednesday evening following a four-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on Mount Desert Island.

Caleb Cooperrider, 35, of Croton, Ohio, was speeding in a 2017 Honda Accord southbound on Route 102 in Somesville about 5:14 p.m. when he crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by 35-year-old Mark O’Brien of Staten Island, according to James K. Willis, the chief of police for Bar Harbor and Mount Desert.

O’Brien’s Nissan was thrown from the road into a ditch, while Cooperrider’s Honda continued down Route 102 and rear-ended a southbound 2010 Honda CR-V driven by 25-year-old Zachary Nerod of Denver before coming to a rest on rock ledges at Hall Quarry Road, Willis said.

Debris from the crash also hit a northbound 2020 Honda CR-V driven by 65-year-old Diana Lindquist of Southwest Harbor.





O’Brien and his passenger, whom Willis did not identify, were injured and taken to MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor, while Cooperrider was airlifted from the scene with multiple injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.