If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Rumford man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted an 8-year-old girl earlier this year.

Izayha Walsh, 19, was charged with gross sexual assault, according to Rumford police Chief Tony L. Milligan.

Walsh was with the girl while walking on a trail along the Androscoggin River near downtown Rumford on April 20, when he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Milligan said Walsh knew the girl, though he did not provide details about how they knew each other.





Rumford police learned of the alleged assault on July 23. After an investigation, Walsh was arrested without incident on Tuesday in Rumford, according to Milligan.

Walsh was arraigned Wednesday at an Oxford County courthouse in Rumford, where a judge set his bail at $1,000. Walsh is prohibited from having any contact with children under age 16 and is required to get counseling.

He will next appear in court on Dec. 23. Walsh faces up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if convicted.