Another 20 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,014. Of those, 3,599 have been confirmed positive, while 415 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Thursday’s cumulative total to 3,994, down from 3,997, meaning there was a net increase of 17 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 124. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.





So far, 393 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 10 are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, four more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,479. That means there are 411 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 398 on Thursday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ executive order closing businesses during the pandemic, saying that the protesting businesses failed to show that the order was unconstitutional or placed an unfair burden upon them.” — Nick Sambides, BDN

—“Criminal jury trials will resume as pilot projects in Bangor and Augusta next month after being put on hold in mid-March when courts drastically reduced their operations to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Prosecutors and judges believe those efforts properly balance the need to protect court staff and the public from COVID-19, but defense lawyers are worried the measures will prevent their clients from getting fair trials.” — Judy Harrison, BDN

—“On Aug. 31, UMaine will reopen for on-campus instruction. Thousands of students will head to Orono, many from out of state. Local business owners and residents are concerned about their arrival, but need their business.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Thirteen colleges, community colleges and universities in Maine are set to receive more than $5 million in federal money to help low-income students navigate the coronavirus pandemic.” — The Associated Press

—“Teachers in Lewiston are urging the school district to reconsider its proposed plan to reopen schools this fall. They’re worried about protecting the health and safety of staff and students.” — Robbie Feinberg, Maine Public

As of Friday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 4,918,927 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 160,737 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.