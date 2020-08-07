MILBRIDGE — Women for Healthy Rural Living (formerly the Women’s Health Resource Library) has selected this year’s recipient of the Elaine Hill Nursing Scholarship. Maggie Perry of Gouldsboro, a senior at Husson University, has been awarded $2,500 toward her nursing education. Perry, a graduate of Sumner High School, has accepted a partnership position at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for the fall semester.

After earning her RN degree next year, she plans to work on a hospital medical surgical unit. Once she has gained some experience, her long-term goal is to work in Obstetrics. When asked about the motivating factors that led her to the nursing profession, Perry said, “I want to be the nurse that lightens the burden my patient is carrying. I want to be the nurse that the patient talks about to their friends and family as being competent, the nurse who actually listened, and most importantly, the nurse who treated her patient like a human being.”