ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is hosting a virtual fun run along the Maine coastline Aug. 15–Sept. 15. The event is open to the public.

Help ME Conquer the Maine Coastline is a virtual run, walk and bike along all 3,478 miles of Maine’s coastline. The event includes an interactive map to follow as the miles add up and videos about points along the way. The event is free; registration is required. Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/virtual-fun-run/register/ any time until Sept. 15; miles can be logged beginning Aug. 15.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Cathy Gray at 207-581-8203 or cathy.gray@maine.edu.