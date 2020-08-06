Dixmont’s Garrett McKee Jr. collected his fifth victory of the season and two other drivers each picked up their fourth on the “Wacky Wednesday” race card at Speedway 95 in Hermon.

McKee took the checkered flag in the Stars of Tomorrow 15-lap feature. Newburgh’s Jason Trundy made it win No. 4 in the Kenny-U-Pull RoadRunner feature and Norridgewock’s Zach Audet did likewise in the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro race.

The latter two were 20-lap competitions.

In the Stars of Tomorrow race, McKee was trying to chase down 2019 points champion Bryson Parritt of Steuben as they entered turn three on lap 14 and he tapped the rear bumper of Parritt’s car as they tried to maneuver through lapped traffic.





He took over the lead and crossed the finish line ahead of runner-up Darius Miranda of Orono. Rounding out the top five were Brandon Pearson of Turner, Jack McKee of Dixmont and Riley Hatch of Carmel.

In the RoadRunner feature, Trundy ducked to the inside of a lapped car on the final lap to take the checkered flag.

It was the only lap Trundy led as he started eighth.

Robert Caruso of Kenduskeag was second and Doug Woodard of Plymouth was third followed by Hudson’s Shawn McNevin, who led 18 of the 20 laps, and Bangor’s Derek Smith.

Audet began the Modified Enduro race in the 11th spot but took just six laps to take the lead and go on to victory lane.

Seth Woodard of Plymouth was second with Stetson’s Keith Drost winding up third and Hermon’s Andrew Crosby and Jeff Overlock completing the top five.