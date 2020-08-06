Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Why mess with success?

What should we look for in a U.S. senator? As the election looms, many people will be asking this question. Is it the person who has the most commercials or the person with the least? Is it the person who looks senatorial, whatever that means?

It should be the person you trust. Trust to do what is right for the state and nation, trust to take all points of an issue into consideration. Decisions in the Senate do not come easy and no matter what you do someone will hate you for it. Someone will not understand the decision process and complain, often very loudly and publicly.

As a citizen, I cannot vote on every issue that comes before the Senate, I must trust the person elected to make the best vote for all concerned. For me, that person is Susan Collins. Sen. Collins has spent many years in Washington, D.C. and yet she has never forgotten where she came from: Maine. She is still a Mainer trying to help her state be the best it can be. As someone who moved to Maine from another state, I am continually impressed with Collins’ approachability and desire to do what is best for Maine.





Collins had my vote in the last election, and she will have my vote in this election. She does what needs to be done for Maine and does it well. Why mess with success?

Delaina Toothman

Old Town

Still a bad deal

The New England Clean Energy Connect remains a bad deal for Maine.

Don’t be fooled by the recent, disingenuous arrangement between Hydro-Quebec and Gov. Janet Mills regarding excess hydropower and the NECEC project.

The purpose of the NECEC has not changed from its original goal of supplying hydropower to customers in Massachusetts through 20-year contracts between Hydro-Quebec and three Massachusetts utilities. I believe it will forever damage the environment, natural resources, native brook trout, wildlife, scenic beauty and tourism economy of the western Maine mountains.

This arrangement would not directly reduce electricity prices in Maine, but would reduce the wholesale cost of electricity, which would have to be passed on to retail electricity customers in Maine from energy suppliers such as Central Maine Power. If it is passed on in its entirety to residential and business customers in Maine, the monthly savings would only be 12 cents, according to the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

This new arrangement does not change anything about the NECEC. It is still a bad deal for Maine.

John Nicholas

Winthrop

Prioritize quality child care

As stated by the recent OpEd in the BDN, “Childcare is a must for COVID recovery,” children need stable housing, food security, quality health care and education. When these are lacking, they are more at risk for the adverse childhood experiences or trauma that impacts their physical and emotional well-being. After the damage is done to children, we pay billions for the resulting costs through special education, incarceration, chronic health conditions, violence and substance use disorders.

We cannot afford to lose this generation to the trauma of COVID-19. Other countries prioritize children in their budgets. Australia is paying to keep 13,000 children centers open and allowing working parents to use them for free.

The Republicans can no longer claim their refusal to fund child care is due to being fiscally responsible. Over $7 billion of COVID aid has gone to tax-exempt religious organizations. Over $270 million went, not to small business owners, but to major Trump donors.

Without federal help, daycares will close and/or parents won’t be able to afford to work. If we care about getting our economy moving, it’s time to prioritize quality child care and education for all of our children.

Joyce Schelling

Orland