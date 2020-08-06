A Hancock County man who allegedly told police that he had consumed six shots of 100-proof vodka prior to getting behind the wheel has been indicted for manslaughter as the driver of a pickup truck crash in Orland that killed a woman in January.

Robert Cunningham, 48, of Orland, was charged in connection with the Jan. 28 death of his passenger, Valerie Seavey, 50, of Orland, who was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his pickup truck, state police have said.

Cunningham was driving a 2007 Ford Ranger west on Cedar Swamp Road when he lost control at a left-hand corner near the intersection of Fox Run Road. The pickup truck went off the left side of the road before striking an embankment. The Ranger came to a rest on its wheels in the middle of the road. Seavey died at the crash scene, according to police.

Prosecutors have said that Cunningham does not have a criminal record, but does have a “significant driving history” that extends back to 1991. His most recent prior offense was a 2007 conviction for operating a motor vehicle after suspension, they said.