Another 14 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 3,997. Of those, 3,582 have been confirmed positive, while 415 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total to 3,983, down from 3,992, meaning there was a net increase of five over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 124. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.





So far, 390 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 11 people are currently hospitalized, with three in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 19 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,475. That means there are 398 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 412 on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“As schools across Maine and the country decide on the extent to which they’ll reopen their buildings, it’s clear that school is not going to look like it did before the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, a dozen Hampden-area school board members and other officials walked through three different school buildings to look at the major changes in store for students returning in person this fall.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“The federal government is canceling a research survey about New England’s imperiled shrimp fishery due to challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Maine shrimp fishery has been shut down for several years because of concerns such as poor survival of young. Scientists have said environmental conditions in the Gulf of Maine have put the future of the fishery at risk.” — The Associated Press

—“The final version of the Paycheck Protection Program that became law contained an exception for hotel and restaurant chains. Those companies could apply with up to 500 employees per location, even if they were much bigger overall. Susan Collins took credit for the change, telling a Maine radio host: “I was able to get an exception included in the bill. And I think it’s made a real difference to some of our restaurants and hotels in Maine that are locally owned and needed that kind of relief.” — ProPublica

—“New jobless claims fell again last week as Maine as Congress remains deadlocked over a new coronavirus relief package and a program to help keep small businesses afloat is set to expire.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

—“Having been turned away from making stops in Bar Harbor this year, American Cruise Lines has approached the town of Bucksport to seek the town’s blessing in making three stops in the riverside town this fall. No cruise ships have carried passengers in Maine this year, and the industry has effectively ground to a halt worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic because of concerns over how the disease can spread among the tight quarters of passenger ships.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

—“The wait continues for the former University of Maine players on Canadian Football League rosters. The CFL has suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Thursday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 4,870,367 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 159,864 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.