ELLSWORTH — Video audition submissions are being accepted for an outdoor tribute concert series featuring the women and men of classic country music. The concerts are scheduled from mid-September to early October. The Grand is looking for 6-8 performers who can embody the styles of singers such as Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, Charlie Pride, Kenny Rogers, and Hank Williams, to name a few.

Preparation Instructions: Please submit an email with your name, relative experience, contact information, September/October availability, and an attached video audition to artisticdirector@grandonline.org. The video should be 2-3 minutes of you singing a classic country song that embodies the vocal qualities of the original performer. A direct impersonation or physical similarity is secondary to the vocal interpretation.

Please sing with a karaoke track or live instrumental accompaniment. No a capella singing.

Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 24.





All performances and rehearsals will comply with state COVID-19 safety mandates.

The Grand is committed to inclusion and encourages performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to submit.

