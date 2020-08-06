Slots and table games both now live as Bangor casino continues phased reopening

BANGOR – Hollywood Casino has reopened one of its dining options today. Hops House 99, which features an assortment of beers available including a number of local brews, as well as pub food like burgers and sandwiches, has reopened to the public as of Friday, Aug. 7. The restaurant followed the lead of the rest of the casino and shut down in mid-March due to the spread of COVID-19 in Maine.

“The gaming floor opened with limited capacity a few weeks ago, and we have seen our customers do a great job following the rules,” said Austin Muchemore, general manager at Hollywood Casino Bangor. “We have a very strict mask policy in place, we are asking people to take extra steps to sanitize their hands, we are enforcing physical distancing, and so far, it has gone very well. Everyone wants to stay safe and healthy, and I think everyone wants to make sure others do the same.”

Hollywood Casino has also reopened its table games to the public. When the casino first reopened, the regulations for bringing back table games had just been released, and included some protective measures like plexiglass-like shields at the tables. Those had to be custom made to fit the table games, which has now successfully taken place. While limited slots and table games are now open, there are still offerings at Hollywood Casino that cannot reopen at this time, including live poker, craps and roulette.





“Overall, we’re seeing happy people,” said Muchemore. “This has been a tough, tough time for everyone. Coming back to the casino to play some games has brought a little bit of normalcy for some folks, and that’s a good thing. As long as Maine’s numbers stay on the right track, we’re looking forward to continuing to reopen in a safe and responsible manner.”

Take 2 Snack Bar resumed service when the casino first welcomed visitors back earlier in the month. Hops House 99 joins Take 2 Snack Bar as a second dining option available to visitors. Customers must practice physical distancing in the restaurant, and additional rules will continue to be in place.

Hops House 99’s hours are Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The casino gaming floor is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to midnight.



