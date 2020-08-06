On Friday, up at the Whitetail Inn in Lincoln, the Brad Hutchinson Band plays a drive-in concert, while Bar Harbor Beer Works hosts That Maine Band on its patio. On the Midcoast, the Camden Opera House hosts the first of a new series of live shows, with folk band Gentle Temper set for a 50-person show at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the first show to return to the Bangor Arts Exchange since (gestures widely) all this started is set to kick off, with performances from Maine indie rockers Bait Bag, Random Ideas and Roy Orbitussin for a socially distant crowd of 50 set for 8 p.m. Saturday. Also on Saturday, Will Evans from the band Barefoot Truth performs at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont, and at 5 p.m. on Sunday, there’s a drive-in blues concert at the public landing in Rockland, featuring the Meg Williams Band.

This weekend at Maine drive-in theaters, the Bangor Drive-In shows “The Empire Strikes Back” followed by “Back to the Future II” on screen one, and “Juvenile Delinquents” followed by the original “Friday the 13th” on screen two. The Saco Drive-In will show “Jurassic Park” all weekend, and the Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook will show “Led Zeppelin: The Song Remains The Same” both nights, plus an 11:30 p.m. showing of “This Is Spinal Tap” on Saturday night.

At the many pop-up drive-ins around the state, offerings include “Back to the Future” at the Stonington Opera House screen at the Stonington Ball Field, “Jurassic Park” at the Strand Theatre’s screen at the Owls Head Transportation Museum, and the Camden International Film Festival’s Shotwell Drive-In in Rockport will show Christopher Guest’s classic mockumentary “Best In Show” on Saturday night.





On TV this weekend, HBO Max premieres Seth Rogan’s new comedy, “An American Pickle,” and on horror streaming service Shudder, the well received new arthouse horror film “La Llorona” premieres on Friday. On Sunday, detective thriller miniseries “We Hunt Together” starts on Showtime.