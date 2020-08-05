The future of Northern Light Mercy Hospital’s State Street campus could involve the property becoming a mixed-use, 550-unit housing development that includes some low-income areas, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The new owners of the 3½-acre site, who bought it from Mercy’s administration in February, provided a preview of the land’s future with documents filed with the city. They seek zoning amendments that would permit a medical clinic, health club, grocery store, office and retail space and self-storage services, according to the June 23 concept plan, the Press Herald reported.

The hospital is easing out of the State Street site by 2022 in favor of completing a $74.7 million project to consolidate at its campus on Fore River Parkway. Mercy has sought $34 million in loans to make the deal come together.

The recently unveiled documents lack detailed renderings, but a map shows three new buildings near the main hospital ― including a large new structure incorporating Smith House and a garden at Spring and State streets. The developers seek permission for congregant- and intermediate-care facilities at the development.





The affordable units, meanwhile, would target residents making 80 percent to 120 percent of the area median income. According to the city, 80 percent of area median income for 2019 was $52,100 for a single-person household and $74,400 for a four-person household, while 120 percent of those median incomes was $78,120 and $111,600.