MORRILL, Maine — A Belmont man was killed Wednesday morning on Route 3 in Morrill when his vehicle crossed the line and collided with an oncoming dump truck, according to the Maine State Police.

Nicholas Day, 34, was traveling west around 7:48 a.m. when his vehicle hit the loaded dump truck. Day died at the scene, police said.

Traffic on Route 3 was shut down for eight hours after the crash.

The dump truck was driven by Eugene Hyde, 31, of Wilton, and owned by C.H. Stevenson from Wayne.





Initial reports indicated that speed and alcohol did not seem to be factors in the crash.