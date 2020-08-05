An oral surgeon from Lewiston is alleging that the state’s regulatory agency for practicing dentists is engaging in a vendetta against him, according to a dispute aired in civil court this week that followed the agency’s clearing of more than 200 complaints against him, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

An attorney representing the longtime dentist told the Kennebec County Superior Court on Tuesday that the Maine Board of Dental Practice “has pursued a relentless course to publicly tarnish” Dr. Jan Kippax’s reputation.

Attorney James Belleau sought a dismissal of a board-issued reprimand of Kippax; the expunging of records related to complaints against Kippax that the board has reviewed; and asked that the board be required to pay Kippax for the board’s misconduct, the Sun Journal reported.

Kippax and the board have battled since 18 patients filed nearly 200 complaints against him. The complaints against Kippax alleged that he extracted the wrong teeth from patients, performed procedures before anesthesia took effect and continued with painful procedures even when patients asked him to stop.





But the state’s case was dealt a major blow when an expert witness concluded that Kippax had not violated the standard of care. The state and the board dismissed all but four complaints against Kippax in late 2017, with the board clearing him on every charge.

The civil-court case at Kennebec County Superior Court is ongoing.