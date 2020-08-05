BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees are donating more than $10,000 collected in Q2 from its employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause, to 14 non-profits serving Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. The non-profits receiving donations were selected by and voted on by the employees.

“The critical services provided by these non-profit organizations are more important than ever as our communities face hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jack Frost, VP director of community giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “We are honored to contribute to their efforts and help our friends and neighbors in need.”

With the Casual for a Cause program, bank employees dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a contribution to a pool of funds collected during each quarter. The employees then select and vote on which nonprofits receive their contributions. Since the program began in 2018, employees have donated more than $85,000 to nonprofits across Northern New England.

Q2 2020 recipients





Maine

AIO Food Pantry (Rockland)

Bar Harbor Food Pantry (Bar Harbor)

China Community Food Pantry (China)

Island Food Pantry (Stonington)

Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry (Ellsworth)

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program (Brunswick)

Tree of Life Food Pantry (Blue Hill)

Westside Food Pantry (Southwest Harbor)

New Hampshire

Claremont Food Pantry (Claremont)

KLS Community Food Pantry (New London)

LISTEN Food Pantry (Lebanon)

Newport Food Pantry (Newport)

Wellspring Food Pantry (West Lebanon)

Vermont

The Clara Martin Center was the Vermont recipient for the Q2 Casual for a Cause donation. The center, located in Randolph, Vermont, provides mental health and substance use services to improve the health and wellbeing of communities in the Upper Greater Valley.

“What a wonderful community to be part of, where our business partners and neighbors are so thoughtful, generous and see the value in the services that we provide,” said Melanie Gidney, executive director of The Clara Martin Center. “How wonderful of you and especially your Vermont employees to financially support our mission, particularly during a time when the needs of our community are increasing.”

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.