If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

ROCKLAND, Maine ― A convicted sex offender is back in jail after allegedly admitting to a counselor that he was struggling with urges to abduct women and had recently tried to solicit young girls for sex, according to court documents.

Robert McIntyre, 63, of Cushing was arrested Thursday for violating the terms of his probation, which he was placed on after being released from prison in March.

McIntyre is expected to make his initial appearance on Wednesday in Knox County Court.





Robert McIntyre Credit: Maine Sex Offender Registry

Prosecutors want to revoke his probation after McIntrye allegedly told a polygraph examiner last week that he had approached underage girls on multiple occasions to solicit sex. He allegedly acknowledged that he fantasized about abducting women, according to court documents.

A counselor who worked with McIntyre disclosed the statements he allegedly made to the polygraph examiner in a letter to his probation officer.

“…We have determined that he represents imminent danger to others at this time and we cannot offer any reassurances about his ability to be safely managed in the community,” the counselor’s letter said, in part.

In 1994, McIntyre was convicted of sexually assaulting a child. His jail sentence was suspended when a court found him mentally incompetent, according to Bangor Daily News archives.

In 1999, while on probation for that offense, McIntyre abducted a woman after hiding in the back of her car while she visited her father’s grave. He put a knife to her throat and forced her to drive to a field where he sexually assaulted her. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by six years of probation.

He has since violated his probation multiple times, including in 2014 when he admitted to watching his neighbors’ children and fantasizing about sexually assaulting the girl.

McIntyre also had previously been suspended from a sex offender treatment program, according to court documents filed by his probation officer.