A Washington County woman was arrested after police allegedly found about $80,000 worth of drugs and cash — and her two children — when they stopped her SUV in Baileyville on Monday night.

Kayla Thistlewood, 27, of Baileyville, was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agents and Baileyville police stopped the 2014 GMC Terrain on Maine Street at about 7:30 p.m. and said that a drug-sniffing police dog helped them to allegedly find 43.1 grams of cocaine base worth about $4,300, 235 grams of heroin/fentanyl worth more than $70,000 and $7,820 of suspected drug proceeds.

Investigators said that Thistlewood was stopped as part of an ongoing drug distribution investigation that has run over the past several months and that she is suspected of distributing heroin throughout the greater Baileyville area.





Thistlewood was being held at Washington County Jail on a cash bail of $10,000. Her children, ages 1 and 4, were given to a family member, police said.