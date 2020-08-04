A Portland man was seriously injured on Friday evening in a collision in Chelsea.

Mark Anderson, 43, was riding a 2017 Triumph Bonneville south on River Road about 5:51 p.m., when a 2017 Subaru Legacy driven by 18-year-old Dalton Pushard failed to yield as he pulled out from the parking lot at Hive Medicinal and collided with Anderson’s motorcycle, according to Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta before being airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries, Read said Monday.

Information about Anderson’s condition wasn’t immediately available.





Neither Pushard nor his passenger were injured, according to Read.