Four months after it temporarily moved to Bangor International Airport, the Greyhound Bus station in Bangor has moved to a new, permanent home at the Park & Ride on Odlin Road.

Back in March, the Greyhound Bus station moved from Dysart’s Restaurant and Truck Stop on Coldbrook Road in Hermon, after the restaurant temporarily closed to the public as the coronavirus pandemic struck. The station temporarily reopened at Bangor International Airport, where buses have been picking up and dropping off passengers for the past four months.

On Monday, the station moved and reopened at the Park & Ride, a 50-car lot located at 360 Odlin Road. The new station will not have a ticket counter, and riders must purchase tickets ahead of time online.

After 62 years in the same location, the Bangor Greyhound station moved from Main Street in downtown Bangor in 2012, relocating to Dysart’s in Hermon. The Hermon location had close proximity to the highway, but was farther away from residential areas in Bangor and from hubs such as the Community Connector in Pickering Square, the Concord Trailways bus station on Union Street and the airport.





The new location at the Park & Ride is approximately a seven-minute drive from both Bangor International Airport and from the Concord station.