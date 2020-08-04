Another 11 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 3,975. Of those, 3,548 have been confirmed positive, while 427 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (5), Sagadahoc (1), Washington (3) and York (2) counties, state data show.

The agency revised Monday’s cumulative total to 3,964, down from 3,970, meaning there was a net increase of five over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.





No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 123. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

On Tuesday, the Maine CDC removed one death from those reported in Cumberland County after further investigation determined it did not “meet the criteria to be a COVID-related death,” according to spokesperson Robert Long. That reduced the death toll from 124 as reported Monday.

So far, 388 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 12 people are currently hospitalized, with one in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 28 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,424. That means there are 428 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 450 on Monday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“More workers at Maine’s wild blueberry farms have tested positive for the coronavirus as the industry works to quickly identify cases of the infection in migrant workers as they arrive from out-of-state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“Mount Desert Island Hospital is now piloting an electronic program for tracing the contacts of people confirmed to have the coronavirus after several visitors to Bar Harbor were given tests for the infection in their home state but received positive results only after arriving in the tourist town.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“The ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is set to hit Maine on Tuesday night, but emergency management planners have been preparing for months to handle the additional complexity of the coronavirus pandemic. Major concerns include potential evacuations to congregate settings, whether they be cooling stations used for a few hours during the summer or overnight shelters used in wind or ice storms.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor has said it is receiving an increasing number of phone calls from out-of-state visitors who tested for the coronavirus before they came to Maine, then found out they were positive after they arrived. At least one other hospital said it’s getting similar calls. These cases aren’t captured in state data, and they are raising concerns among hospital officials that Maine’s relatively low case count could take an upswing.” — Patty Wight, Maine Public

—“Recently, Gov. Janet Mills eased some of the restrictions for out-of-state visitors, and has waived the quarantine mandate for visitors from certain states. As a result, the summer has turned out to be much busier for Maine’s weekly rental owners than they thought it would be three months ago.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 4,758,028 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 156,426 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.