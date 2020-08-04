If you’re interested in learning more about the statewide effort to collect COVID-19 stories, save the date for “All in This Together: Preserving Maine’s COVID-19 Memories” at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.

The Maine Community Archives Collaborative will host a statewide Zoom event to share information about our libraries’ COVID-19 collecting projects and answer questions from the public. Meet archivists and librarians from across the state, see items that have been collected, and learn how you can contribute. We’re all in this together. Visit https://mainestatelibrary.omeka.net/ to get the Zoom link.

Presenters include:Renée DesRoberts, McArthur Public Library; Michelle Fagan, Thompson Free Library; Anna Faherty, USM Franco-American Collection; Candis Joyce, Bangor Public Library; Janet McKenney, Maine State Library; Betsy Paradis, Bangor Public Library; Jill Piekut Roy, Patten Free Library; Matthew Revitt, University of Maine; Kaja Roan, Ogunquit Memorial Library; Abraham Schechter, Portland Public Library; Greta Schroeder, Thompson Free Library; and Hannah Stevens, College of the Atlantic

For more information about this collaborative archiving initiative, see Maine Libraries Collaborate to Collect and Share COVID-19 Stories from their Communities at https://www.maine.gov/msl/news/display.shtml?id=2905957.